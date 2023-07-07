Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,775. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.