Essex Savings Bank Purchases 218 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

CRM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $209.95. 796,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,472. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.