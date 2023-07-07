Essex Savings Bank Purchases 721 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $2,118,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 207.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 73,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. 1,095,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,331,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

