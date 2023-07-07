Essex Savings Bank Sells 112 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.46. 151,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.33 and its 200 day moving average is $203.96. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

