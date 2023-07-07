Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,203 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,029,785. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

