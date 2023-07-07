Essex Savings Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.77. 58,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

