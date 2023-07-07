ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Trading Up 0.7%

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 1,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69.

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

