Ethernity Chain (ERN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,543.50

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00004944 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $45.00 million and approximately $9,543.50 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

