Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $341.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $394.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.61.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 43.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $281,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $887,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

