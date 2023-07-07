Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. 218,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 29,020.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,068,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,019 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

