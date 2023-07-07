Everipedia Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $59.19 million and $1.09 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

