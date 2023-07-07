Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.95

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 725807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

