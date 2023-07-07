F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.88%.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
