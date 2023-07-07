FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 730 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 29,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 107,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 63,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 192,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 66,046 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

