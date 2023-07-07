Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE FPI opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.
Farmland Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.
