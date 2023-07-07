Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FPI opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Farmland Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.