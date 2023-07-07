FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $247.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.61. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.