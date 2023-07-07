FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Boosted by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $251.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,960. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $252.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

