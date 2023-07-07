Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.91 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $179.23 million and $29.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,213,741 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.