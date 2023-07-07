Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.42 or 0.00014580 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $89.87 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,905,696 coins and its circulating supply is 434,563,683 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

