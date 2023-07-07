Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.24

Shares of Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as high as C$3.55. Firan Technology Group shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 14,118 shares changing hands.

Firan Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$84.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of C$24.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.3347107 EPS for the current year.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

