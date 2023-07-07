First Bancorp Inc ME Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

