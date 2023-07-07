First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 144 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Bancorp Inc ME cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 124,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

IDXX opened at $491.23 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $478.50 and a 200-day moving average of $473.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

