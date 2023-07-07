First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. First Horizon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,144,832. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

