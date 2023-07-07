First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.65. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

