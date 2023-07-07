First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,428,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 513,477 shares.The stock last traded at $164.50 and had previously closed at $163.84.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2,806.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,044,000 after buying an additional 681,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 217,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

