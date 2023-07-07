Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 164,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,529. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.43. Five Below has a 52-week low of $113.81 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,458 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Five Below by 122.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Five Below by 73.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

