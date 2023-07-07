FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.32

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 232805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 97,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

