Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CTO David R. King Sells 3,111 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) CTO David R. King sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $97,374.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 430,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flywire Trading Up 1.1 %

FLYW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. 970,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.69 million. Analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

