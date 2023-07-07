Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 31,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 47,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Fobi AI Trading Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.18.

Get Fobi AI alerts:

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 585.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.21%.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.