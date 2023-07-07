Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foran Mining Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

