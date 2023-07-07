Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.36

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on FOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.