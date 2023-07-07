FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 1.1%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 94,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 72,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

FPX Nickel Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$130.09 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

