Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in Frontdoor by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Frontdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 380,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.