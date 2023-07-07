FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,556,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,754. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

