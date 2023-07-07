FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,058 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

