Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.64.
Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile
