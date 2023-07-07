Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

