G999 (G999) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $909.47

G999 (G999) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $909.47 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

