General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average is $225.10. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

