Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,191,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,258,729 shares.The stock last traded at $7.38 and had previously closed at $7.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

