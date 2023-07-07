Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 116,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after buying an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 546.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 320,414 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,268,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth about $1,935,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

