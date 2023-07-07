Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Global Payments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.62.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.53. 583,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,487. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.