Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.30 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

