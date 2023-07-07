Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.71.

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globe Life Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $110.95 on Friday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.94.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.10%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

