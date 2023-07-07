Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA – Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 25,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Goldgroup Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

