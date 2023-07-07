GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

DEA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.59. 140,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,987. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

