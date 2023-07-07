GraniteShares Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intuit by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 342,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,234,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Intuit by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTU traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.95. 265,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.08. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

