GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 128.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,608. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

