GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $485.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,362. The company has a market capitalization of $221.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

