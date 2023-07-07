GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
