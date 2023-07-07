GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at LTC Properties
In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LTC Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:LTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
LTC Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.08%.
LTC Properties Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LTC Properties
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.