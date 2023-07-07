GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.10 and a 200-day moving average of $358.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $405.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.